Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Trading Down 0.1% – Time to Sell?

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $169.26 and last traded at $169.93. Approximately 785,421 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 6,701,636 shares. The stock had previously closed at $170.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $164.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, October 21st. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Procter & Gamble to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $174.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.45.

Procter & Gamble Trading Down 0.4 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $399.25 billion, a PE ratio of 29.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.44.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.25% and a net margin of 17.07%. The business had revenue of $21.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th were given a dividend of $1.0065 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 18th. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 634 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.65, for a total transaction of $108,826.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,341 shares in the company, valued at $3,319,882.65. The trade was a 3.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 1,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $338,640.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,343,110. This trade represents a 12.63 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 83,080 shares of company stock worth $14,629,038. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Procter & Gamble

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, SK-II, and Native brands.

