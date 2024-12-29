Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Trading Up 0.2% – What’s Next?

Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $493.40 and last traded at $490.75. 205,298 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 1,091,841 shares. The stock had previously closed at $489.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LMT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $505.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $675.00 to $665.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $519.00 to $626.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $612.29.

Lockheed Martin Stock Down 0.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of $115.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $528.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $533.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $6.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.50 by $0.34. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 101.44%. The firm had revenue of $17.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a $3.30 dividend. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.15. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.79%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.0% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 270,879 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $158,345,000 after purchasing an additional 10,358 shares during the last quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000. FFG Partners LLC lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. FFG Partners LLC now owns 18,708 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,936,000 after buying an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 196.0% during the 3rd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Trust grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Trust now owns 1,553 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Further Reading

