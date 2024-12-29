PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY) Short Interest Update

PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 123,500 shares, a growth of 129.6% from the November 30th total of 53,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 155,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

PGIM Global High Yield Fund Price Performance

NYSE:GHY opened at $12.42 on Friday. PGIM Global High Yield Fund has a twelve month low of $11.05 and a twelve month high of $13.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.51.

PGIM Global High Yield Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $0.105 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 9.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of PGIM Global High Yield Fund

In other news, Director Barry H. Evans sold 41,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total transaction of $544,086.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,053 shares in the company, valued at $546,268.47. This represents a 49.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GHY. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in PGIM Global High Yield Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $136,000. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co acquired a new stake in PGIM Global High Yield Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 20,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 3,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 4.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 23,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period.

PGIM Global High Yield Fund Company Profile

PGIM Global Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by PGIM Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by PGIM Fixed Income. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in high yield fixed income instruments of varying maturities that are rated Ba1 or lower by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services.

