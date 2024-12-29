Franklin Resources Inc. Takes $1.05 Million Position in TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD)

Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 32,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of TORM in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in TORM by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in TORM during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in TORM during the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TORM in the second quarter valued at about $116,000. Institutional investors own 73.89% of the company’s stock.

Get TORM alerts:

TORM Price Performance

TRMD opened at $19.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.47. TORM plc has a fifty-two week low of $17.77 and a fifty-two week high of $40.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.39 and a 200 day moving average of $31.18.

TORM Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.876 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 18.12%. TORM’s payout ratio is currently 45.28%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of TORM from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Fearnley Fonds raised TORM to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TORM

TORM Profile

(Free Report)

TORM plc, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of product tankers in the United Kingdom. It operates in two operating segments, Tanker and Marine Exhaust. The Tanker segment transports refined oil products, such as gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, naphtha, and gas oil, as well as dirty petroleum products, including fuel oil.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TORM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TORM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.