Franklin Resources Inc. Reduces Position in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its stake in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report) by 64.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,818 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 12,451 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SAIC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Science Applications International by 4.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 557,299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $65,511,000 after buying an additional 25,807 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Science Applications International by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,404 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Science Applications International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Science Applications International by 122.7% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 205,599 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $24,168,000 after purchasing an additional 113,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Science Applications International in the second quarter worth $27,000. 76.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Barbara Supplee purchased 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $116.36 per share, for a total transaction of $49,453.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 3,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,452.44. This represents a 13.47 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SAIC shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Science Applications International from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Science Applications International from $170.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $124.00 to $103.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $147.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Science Applications International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.38.

Science Applications International Price Performance

Science Applications International stock opened at $111.14 on Friday. Science Applications International Co. has a 52-week low of $108.90 and a 52-week high of $156.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $128.58 and its 200 day moving average is $127.94. The company has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74 and a beta of 0.64.

Science Applications International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 10th. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is 24.96%.

Science Applications International Profile

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include IT modernization; digital engineering; artificial intelligence; Weapon systems support design, build, modify, integrate, and sustain weapon systems; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as training and simulation and ground vehicles support which integrates, modify, upgrades, and sustains ground vehicles for nation's armed forces.

