17,782 Shares in Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIN) Bought by Sanctuary Advisors LLC

Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 17,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Trinity Capital by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC lifted its position in Trinity Capital by 12.9% during the third quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 12,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Trinity Capital by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 1,936 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trinity Capital by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 1,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trinity Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. 24.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Trinity Capital alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Trinity Capital in a research note on Monday, December 2nd.

Trinity Capital Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of TRIN opened at $14.79 on Friday. Trinity Capital Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.05 and a 1 year high of $15.26. The firm has a market cap of $871.22 million, a P/E ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05.

Trinity Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.79%. Trinity Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 119.30%.

Insider Transactions at Trinity Capital

In other news, Director Ronald E. Estes bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.59 per share, with a total value of $27,180.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,836 shares in the company, valued at $351,111.24. This represents a 8.39 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kyle Steven Brown purchased 7,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.39 per share, with a total value of $101,255.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 964,832 shares in the company, valued at $12,919,100.48. This trade represents a 0.79 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 29,702 shares of company stock worth $392,696. Company insiders own 6.38% of the company’s stock.

About Trinity Capital

(Free Report)

Trinity Capital Inc is a business development company. It is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Phoenix, Arizona with additional offices in the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.