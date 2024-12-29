Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPBD) Position Lowered by Sanctuary Advisors LLC

Sanctuary Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPBD – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 417 shares during the quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Upbound Group were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Upbound Group by 268.8% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Upbound Group during the second quarter worth $42,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Upbound Group by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Upbound Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Upbound Group by 374.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 2,590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Upbound Group Stock Down 2.7 %

UPBD opened at $29.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14 and a beta of 2.03. Upbound Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.50 and a 12 month high of $38.72.

Upbound Group Increases Dividend

Upbound Group ( NASDAQ:UPBD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Upbound Group had a return on equity of 34.15% and a net margin of 1.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Upbound Group, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 18th. This is a boost from Upbound Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.34%. Upbound Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UPBD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Upbound Group from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Stephens began coverage on Upbound Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen raised Upbound Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Upbound Group from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.17.

Insider Activity at Upbound Group

In other news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 1,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.25 per share, for a total transaction of $31,151.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,493,094.50. This trade represents a 1.27 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

About Upbound Group

Upbound Group, Inc leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Rent-A-Center, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. The company's brands, such as Rent-A-Center and Acima that facilitate consumer transactions across a range of store-based and virtual channels.

