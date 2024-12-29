FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November (BATS:DNOV) Shares Sold by Sanctuary Advisors LLC

Sanctuary Advisors LLC reduced its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November (BATS:DNOV – Free Report) by 21.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,608 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of DNOV stock opened at $43.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.21. The firm has a market cap of $278.54 million, a PE ratio of 24.06 and a beta of 0.63.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November (DNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DNOV was launched on Nov 15, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

