Franklin Resources Inc. Increases Stock Position in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,026 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in ScanSource were worth $1,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCSC. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of ScanSource during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of ScanSource during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ScanSource during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ScanSource during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in ScanSource by 59.9% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

ScanSource Stock Performance

Shares of SCSC opened at $47.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.44. ScanSource, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.01 and a 12 month high of $53.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

ScanSource ( NASDAQ:SCSC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. ScanSource had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 2.49%. The company had revenue of $775.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $774.90 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that ScanSource, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 15,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.57, for a total value of $747,565.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,760 shares in the company, valued at $8,811,563.20. This trade represents a 7.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brandy Ford sold 1,845 shares of ScanSource stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.38, for a total value of $91,106.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $469,406.28. This trade represents a 16.25 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,855 shares of company stock worth $2,702,949 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

ScanSource Company Profile

ScanSource, Inc engages in the distribution of technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. It operates through two segments, Specialty Technology Solutions and Modern Communications & Cloud. The Specialty Technology Solutions segment provides a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

