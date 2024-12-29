Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 68,465 Shares of SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC)

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its holdings in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC – Free Report) by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 114,601 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 68,465 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in SunCoke Energy were worth $1,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 3.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,848,334 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $42,084,000 after buying an additional 163,839 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,708,272 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $46,141,000 after acquiring an additional 139,971 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,512,292 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $24,620,000 after purchasing an additional 292,050 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in SunCoke Energy by 2.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,984,605 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $17,230,000 after purchasing an additional 40,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in SunCoke Energy by 0.3% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 820,731 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,043,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.45% of the company’s stock.

SunCoke Energy Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:SXC opened at $10.62 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.35 and its 200 day moving average is $9.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.27. SunCoke Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.47 and a 1 year high of $12.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $893.06 million, a P/E ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.07.

SunCoke Energy Announces Dividend

SunCoke Energy ( NYSE:SXC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The energy company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $490.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.70 million. SunCoke Energy had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that SunCoke Energy, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. SunCoke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 48.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SXC shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SunCoke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of SunCoke Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th.

SunCoke Energy Company Profile

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

Further Reading

