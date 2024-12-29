Sanctuary Advisors LLC Purchases 134 Shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Free Report) by 12.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,185 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 27.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 73,815 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,680,000 after purchasing an additional 15,932 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,444 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 145 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 116.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,068 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,102,000 after buying an additional 4,209 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Madrigal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MDGL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $194.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $411.00 to $441.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $347.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Fred B. Craves sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.31, for a total value of $1,135,116.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,468,410. This trade represents a 24.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard S. Levy sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.94, for a total value of $1,504,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,313,951.28. This trade represents a 31.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,000 shares of company stock worth $3,830,836. Company insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.3 %

MDGL stock opened at $313.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.48 and a beta of -0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 5.93 and a current ratio of 5.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $301.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $269.48. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $168.25 and a fifty-two week high of $368.29.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.92) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($6.94) by $2.02. The business had revenue of $62.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($5.34) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -23.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for treating NASH.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.