Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 2,560 Shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 51.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,461 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,560 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in TopBuild during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of TopBuild during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in TopBuild in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new stake in TopBuild in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in TopBuild by 87.3% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 133 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TopBuild Stock Performance

BLD opened at $310.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.79. TopBuild Corp. has a 12-month low of $304.20 and a 12-month high of $495.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $359.65 and a 200-day moving average of $386.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TopBuild ( NYSE:BLD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The construction company reported $5.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.62 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. TopBuild had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that TopBuild Corp. will post 20.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered shares of TopBuild from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $443.00 to $381.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $525.00 to $515.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded TopBuild from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on TopBuild from $460.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $439.38.

TopBuild Company Profile

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

