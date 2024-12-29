Franklin Resources Inc. Grows Position in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Free Report) by 6.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 61,223 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,743 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Owens & Minor were worth $961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 30.6% during the second quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 6,371,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493,852 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Owens & Minor during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,238,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,028,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,823,000 after acquiring an additional 187,079 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC increased its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 189.4% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 276,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,337,000 after acquiring an additional 180,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,246,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,829,000 after acquiring an additional 176,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Owens & Minor alerts:

Insider Transactions at Owens & Minor

In other news, CFO Jonathan A. Leon sold 5,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.82, for a total transaction of $62,433.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,822 shares in the company, valued at $1,546,316.04. The trade was a 3.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.59% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on OMI shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $21.00 to $18.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Owens & Minor from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE OMI opened at $12.95 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.41. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a one year low of $11.42 and a one year high of $28.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $998.56 million, a PE ratio of -19.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.42.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. Owens & Minor had a positive return on equity of 14.60% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Owens & Minor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company worldwide. It operates through Products & Healthcare Services and Patient Direct segments. The Products & Healthcare Services segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Owens & Minor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens & Minor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.