Franklin Resources Inc. Invests $1.01 Million in Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS)

Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 80,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,011,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BVS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Bioventus during the second quarter worth about $647,000. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Bioventus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Bioventus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $787,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Bioventus by 5,367.9% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 51,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bioventus by 403.1% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 27,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 22,399 shares during the period. 62.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bioventus alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Katrina J. Church sold 2,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.53, for a total value of $26,693.55. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $497,689.92. This trade represents a 5.09 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Leonard Singleton sold 10,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.53, for a total transaction of $113,018.49. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,107,355.86. This represents a 9.26 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 32.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BVS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bioventus from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Bioventus from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Bioventus from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BVS

Bioventus Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE:BVS opened at $10.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $861.87 million, a PE ratio of -17.41 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Bioventus Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.90 and a 12-month high of $14.38.

Bioventus (NYSE:BVS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. The business had revenue of $138.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.57 million. Bioventus had a negative net margin of 7.11% and a positive return on equity of 15.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bioventus Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bioventus Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bioventus Inc, a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes pain treatments, which comprise non-surgical pain injection therapies, as well as peripheral nerve stimulation products, such as Durolane, GELSYN-3, and SUPARTZ for the treatment of knee osteoarthritis and Stimrouter to treat chronic peripheral pain.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bioventus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bioventus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.