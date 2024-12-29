Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 126 Shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $1,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 394.9% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Jacobs Solutions by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

J has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark cut Jacobs Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Jacobs Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $166.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jacobs Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.11.

Shares of J opened at $135.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.34, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $104.90 and a one year high of $150.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $139.34 and a 200 day moving average of $142.08.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.71). The business had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 14.82%. Jacobs Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

