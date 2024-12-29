Franklin Resources Inc. Acquires 31,644 Shares of EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Free Report) by 116.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 58,781 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,644 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in EverQuote were worth $1,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in EverQuote during the third quarter worth $26,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of EverQuote by 215.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EverQuote in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of EverQuote by 115.1% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in EverQuote during the second quarter worth about $76,000. 91.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director George R. Neble sold 2,500 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total value of $48,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,517.40. The trade was a 4.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO David Brainard sold 14,590 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.44, for a total value of $254,449.60. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 137,291 shares in the company, valued at $2,394,355.04. This trade represents a 9.61 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,306 shares of company stock worth $443,260. Corporate insiders own 29.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EVER opened at $19.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $695.71 million, a PE ratio of 57.88 and a beta of 0.96. EverQuote, Inc. has a one year low of $10.21 and a one year high of $28.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.77.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. EverQuote had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The business had revenue of $144.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.40) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 162.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that EverQuote, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of EverQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley reduced their price objective on EverQuote from $36.50 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on EverQuote from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.17.

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, and life insurance. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

