Franklin Resources Inc. Acquires 2,080 Shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:SFBS)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:SFBS – Free Report) by 17.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares were worth $1,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 4,880.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 138.6% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares during the second quarter worth $84,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares during the third quarter valued at $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. StockNews.com lowered ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 24th. Finally, Hovde Group increased their price target on ServisFirst Bancshares from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

Insider Transactions at ServisFirst Bancshares

In other news, SVP Henry Fulbrook Abbott sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.20, for a total value of $85,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,285.20. This represents a 10.53 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

ServisFirst Bancshares Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE SFBS opened at $86.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.15 and a beta of 0.88. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.05 and a 12 month high of $101.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $91.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NYSE:SFBS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $256.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.70 million. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 14.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

ServisFirst Bancshares Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. This is a boost from ServisFirst Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.83%.

About ServisFirst Bancshares

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, including seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

