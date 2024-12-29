SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Purchased by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 132.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,196 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,516 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPYG. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 12,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nvest Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Nvest Financial LLC now owns 30,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,522,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSEARCA:SPYG opened at $89.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $62.97 and a twelve month high of $91.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $87.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.88.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

