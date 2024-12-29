Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 672 Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,863 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 672 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $1,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BUD. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 37.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,870 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $3,836,000 after acquiring an additional 15,837 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,307,014 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $683,252,000 after purchasing an additional 587,329 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,865,000. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 61.9% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 61,061 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $4,048,000 after buying an additional 23,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brophy Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the third quarter worth $946,000. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Stock Performance

NYSE:BUD opened at $50.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.80. The stock has a market cap of $90.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.55, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.08. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1-year low of $49.66 and a 1-year high of $67.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BUD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $68.50 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Citigroup upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Barclays upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Evercore ISI upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, TD Cowen cut shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.00.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

