Sanctuary Advisors LLC Makes New $257,000 Investment in Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Howard Hughes by 2.6% during the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 7,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Howard Hughes by 2.2% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Howard Hughes by 0.4% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 52,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,359,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. 93.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Howard Hughes Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:HHH opened at $76.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 50.77 and a beta of 1.48. Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.00 and a 52 week high of $87.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.67 and a 200-day moving average of $74.70.

Howard Hughes Profile

Howard Hughes ( NYSE:HHH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $1.76. The firm had revenue of $327.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.00 million. Howard Hughes had a return on equity of 3.38% and a net margin of 6.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.26) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

Howard Hughes Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development company in the United States. It operates in four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of developed or acquired retail, office, and multi-family properties along with other retail investments.

