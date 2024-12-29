Franklin Resources Inc. Boosts Stake in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB – Free Report) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,820 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in La-Z-Boy were worth $1,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its position in La-Z-Boy by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 49,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 11,981 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 263.6% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 150,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,615,000 after acquiring an additional 109,188 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of La-Z-Boy in the 2nd quarter valued at $740,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 85.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 20,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in La-Z-Boy during the 2nd quarter worth $3,501,000. 99.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE LZB opened at $43.32 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.21. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.34. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a 12-month low of $32.00 and a 12-month high of $46.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This is a positive change from La-Z-Boy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. La-Z-Boy’s payout ratio is 30.45%.

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, Corporate and Other segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures, and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas; and imports, distributes, and retails casegoods (wood) furniture, including occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets, entertainment centers, and occasional pieces.

