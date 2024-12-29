LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) Stock Holdings Increased by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Free Report) by 5.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,646 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in LeMaitre Vascular were worth $1,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMAT. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the third quarter valued at $181,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 4.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 542,523 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $50,403,000 after buying an additional 23,443 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the third quarter worth approximately $1,551,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 394.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 36,577 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,396,000 after acquiring an additional 29,180 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,107 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other LeMaitre Vascular news, Director Bridget A. Ross sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total transaction of $380,512.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,148.66. The trade was a 62.21 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

LeMaitre Vascular Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LMAT opened at $92.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $97.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.51. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.88 and a 52 week high of $109.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.93.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 19.40% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The firm had revenue of $54.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LeMaitre Vascular Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LMAT shares. StockNews.com cut shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Barrington Research upped their price target on LeMaitre Vascular from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on LeMaitre Vascular in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $93.00 target price (up previously from $90.00) on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Friday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.57.

About LeMaitre Vascular

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices and implants used in the field of vascular surgery worldwide. It offers human cadaver tissue cryopreservation services; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

