Franklin Resources Inc. Reduces Stock Position in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI)

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 254 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in PennyMac Financial Services were worth $1,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in PennyMac Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 59.5% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 20.3% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 23.7% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. 57.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at PennyMac Financial Services

In related news, Director Doug Jones sold 7,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.16, for a total transaction of $813,107.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,422,000. This trade represents a 1.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel Stanley Perotti sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total value of $1,050,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 225,497 shares in the company, valued at $22,554,209.94. This trade represents a 4.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 152,844 shares of company stock valued at $15,658,591 in the last quarter. 16.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PennyMac Financial Services Price Performance

Shares of PFSI opened at $102.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.41. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.93 and a fifty-two week high of $119.13. The stock has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 32.40 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.92 by ($1.62). The company had revenue of $411.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $513.12 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 11.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. Analysts anticipate that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PennyMac Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. PennyMac Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 38.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PFSI. Barclays raised their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $112.00 to $111.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.50.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

