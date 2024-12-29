Franklin Resources Inc. Buys 6,767 Shares of AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 76,048 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,767 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in AxoGen were worth $1,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of AxoGen by 23,066.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AxoGen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new position in AxoGen during the second quarter worth about $75,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AxoGen during the second quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in AxoGen in the third quarter valued at approximately $156,000. 80.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AxoGen Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AXGN opened at $16.66 on Friday. AxoGen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.55 and a 12-month high of $17.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.19 and a 200-day moving average of $12.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $733.17 million, a PE ratio of -52.06 and a beta of 1.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded AxoGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

About AxoGen

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes technologies for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair worldwide. The company’s products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed peripheral nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments; and Axoguard HA+ Nerve Protector, a processed porcine submucosa ECM base layer with a hyaluronate-alginate gel coating designed to provide short- and long-term protection for peripheral nerve injuries.

