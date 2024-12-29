Franklin Resources Inc. Grows Position in MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN – Free Report) by 5.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,928 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,128 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in MillerKnoll were worth $973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in MillerKnoll by 254.3% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of MillerKnoll by 35.0% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MillerKnoll in the third quarter worth about $84,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of MillerKnoll by 99.7% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in MillerKnoll in the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 87.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MillerKnoll Price Performance

Shares of MLKN opened at $22.43 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.20. MillerKnoll, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.89 and a fifty-two week high of $31.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.59.

MillerKnoll Dividend Announcement

MillerKnoll ( NASDAQ:MLKN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. MillerKnoll had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 1.80%. The firm had revenue of $970.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.60 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. MillerKnoll’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that MillerKnoll, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. MillerKnoll’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of MillerKnoll from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th.

MillerKnoll Company Profile

(Free Report)

MillerKnoll, Inc researches, designs, manufactures, and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Contract, International Contract & Specialty, and Global Retail. The company also provides seating products, furniture systems, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, leather, felt, home furnishings and related services, casegoods, storage products, as well as residential, education, and healthcare furniture solutions.

