Franklin Resources Inc. Has $1.14 Million Stock Holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Free Report) by 95.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,785 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,088 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $1,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tandem Diabetes Care

In other news, Director Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 195,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,855,700. The trade was a 4.87 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.81.

Tandem Diabetes Care Trading Down 1.3 %

TNDM opened at $36.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.54. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.85 and a fifty-two week high of $53.69. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.11 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical device company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.08. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 14.84% and a negative return on equity of 44.19%. The firm had revenue of $243.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.38) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Tandem Diabetes Care Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes technology solutions for people living with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform for managing insulin delivery and display continuous glucose monitoring sensor information directly on the pump home screen; and Tandem Mobi insulin pump, an automated insulin delivery system.

