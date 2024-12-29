Franklin Resources Inc. Has $968,000 Stock Position in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Free Report) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,265 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,585 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Verint Systems were worth $968,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Verint Systems by 160.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 793 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Verint Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verint Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $138,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Verint Systems by 135.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,660 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,251 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new position in Verint Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRNT opened at $27.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.32. Verint Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.27 and a 52-week high of $38.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.16, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.28.

In related news, insider Peter Fante sold 16,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total value of $446,732.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 73,314 shares in the company, valued at $2,017,601.28. This represents a 18.13 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Grant A. Highlander sold 12,880 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total value of $376,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 117,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,426,257.25. This trade represents a 9.91 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Verint Systems from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Verint Systems from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.67.

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers forecasting and scheduling, channels and routing, knowledge management, fraud and security solutions, quality and compliance, analytics and insights, real-time assistance, self-services, financial compliance, and voice pf the consumer solutions.

