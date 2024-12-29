Franklin Resources Inc. Buys 11,289 Shares of Kayne Anderson BDC, Inc. (NYSE:KBDC)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson BDC, Inc. (NYSE:KBDC – Free Report) by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 64,680 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,289 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Kayne Anderson BDC were worth $1,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson BDC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Insider Activity at Kayne Anderson BDC

In related news, Director Susan C. Schnabel purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.54 per share, for a total transaction of $41,350.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,758.98. This represents a 44.75 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kayne Anderson BDC Trading Down 0.5 %

Kayne Anderson BDC Increases Dividend

Kayne Anderson BDC stock opened at $16.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Kayne Anderson BDC, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.69 and a 52 week high of $17.22.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Kayne Anderson BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Kayne Anderson BDC from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kayne Anderson BDC currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.30.

Kayne Anderson BDC Profile

Kayne Anderson BDC Inc is a business development company which invests primarily in first lien senior secured loans, with a secondary focus on unitranche and split-lien loans to middle market companies. Kayne Anderson BDC Inc is based in CHICAGO.

