Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) Shares Bought by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Free Report) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,773 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Harmony Biosciences were worth $1,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRMY. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the second quarter worth $36,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Harmony Biosciences by 111.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Harmony Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Harmony Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 1,608.1% during the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,396 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $59.00 target price (up from $56.00) on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. HC Wainwright started coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Harmony Biosciences from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Harmony Biosciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:HRMY opened at $34.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.21, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.79. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $28.14 and a one year high of $41.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.24.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $186.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.07 million. Harmony Biosciences had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Harmony Biosciences news, insider Jeffrey Dierks sold 21,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.47, for a total value of $869,943.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 30.80% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with rare and other neurological diseases in the United States. The company offers WAKIX (pitolisant), a molecule with a novel mechanism of action for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

