Franklin Resources Inc. Increases Position in Adeia Inc. (NASDAQ:ADEA)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Adeia Inc. (NASDAQ:ADEA – Free Report) by 21.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 99,760 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,905 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Adeia were worth $1,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADEA. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adeia in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adeia during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $190,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adeia in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $197,000. Zacks Investment Management increased its stake in Adeia by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 17,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 5,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Adeia during the third quarter worth $253,000. 97.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adeia Price Performance

ADEA stock opened at $13.80 on Friday. Adeia Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.68 and a 1 year high of $14.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.33 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 3.42.

Adeia Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Adeia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.56%.

ADEA has been the topic of several research reports. BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Adeia in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Adeia from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th.

Adeia Company Profile

Adeia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and semiconductor intellectual property licensing company in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company licenses its patent portfolios across various markets, including multichannel video programming distributors comprising cable, satellite, and telecommunications television providers that aggregate and distribute linear content over networks, as well as television providers that aggregate and stream linear content over broadband networks; over-the-top video service providers and social media companies, such as subscription video-on-demand and advertising-supported streaming service providers, as well as content providers, networks, and media companies.

