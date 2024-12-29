A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) Shares Purchased by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,664 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,187 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in A10 Networks were worth $937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of A10 Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of A10 Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of A10 Networks during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 95.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,657 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762 shares during the period. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of A10 Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ATEN. Craig Hallum cut shares of A10 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 8th. BWS Financial raised their price target on A10 Networks from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised A10 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th.

A10 Networks Stock Performance

Shares of A10 Networks stock opened at $18.58 on Friday. A10 Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $12.27 and a one year high of $19.37. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.73 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.77.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. A10 Networks had a net margin of 19.29% and a return on equity of 22.69%. The firm had revenue of $66.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A10 Networks Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. A10 Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Karen S. Thomas sold 6,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total transaction of $102,905.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,443.30. The trade was a 20.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About A10 Networks

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the Americas, Japan, rest of Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller that provides advanced server load balancing; Thunder Carrier Grade Networking, which provides standards-compliant address and protocol translation services between varying types of internet protocol addresses; Thunder Secure Sockets Layer (SSL) Insight that decrypts SSL-encrypted traffic and forwards it to a third-party security device for deep packet inspection; and Thunder Convergent Firewall, which addresses multiple critical security capabilities in one package.

