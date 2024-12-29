Sanctuary Advisors LLC Takes Position in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 2,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,428,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,956,000 after acquiring an additional 879,959 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Goosehead Insurance by 21.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,059,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,595,000 after purchasing an additional 185,037 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its position in Goosehead Insurance by 5.6% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,618,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,872,000 after purchasing an additional 138,571 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 35.7% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 420,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,179,000 after purchasing an additional 110,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Goosehead Insurance by 14.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 393,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,580,000 after purchasing an additional 51,023 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $94.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $103.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.90.

NASDAQ GSHD opened at $104.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 144.67, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.38. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 12 month low of $50.47 and a 12 month high of $130.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $114.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.70.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $78.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.54 million. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 284.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Goosehead Insurance news, major shareholder Patrick Ryan Langston sold 2,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total transaction of $195,225.03. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,450. This trade represents a 30.24 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Adrienne Kebodeaux sold 43,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.21, for a total transaction of $4,402,024.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 114,422 shares of company stock valued at $11,979,552 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 48.35% of the company’s stock.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that engages in the provision of personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company offers homeowner’s, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

