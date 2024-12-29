Sanctuary Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,794 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Glaukos in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 2,263.2% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 898 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Glaukos by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,445 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of Glaukos during the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, EWA LLC purchased a new position in Glaukos in the 3rd quarter worth $209,000. 99.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on GKOS. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Glaukos from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Glaukos from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Glaukos from $140.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Glaukos from $145.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Glaukos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.92.

In related news, COO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 3,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.85, for a total transaction of $498,700.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 102,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,310,024.65. This trade represents a 3.15 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 2,000 shares of Glaukos stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.01, for a total value of $288,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,656,707.36. The trade was a 5.82 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,603 shares of company stock valued at $2,605,678 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GKOS opened at $151.16 on Friday. Glaukos Co. has a 1 year low of $74.75 and a 1 year high of $153.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.05 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $140.18 and its 200 day moving average is $129.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 5.54 and a quick ratio of 4.71.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $96.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.50 million. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 18.99% and a negative net margin of 42.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.50) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Glaukos Co. will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical and medical technology company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent and iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

