Sanctuary Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth $46,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the third quarter valued at $60,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the third quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth about $243,000.

Get Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF alerts:

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Stock Performance

EDV opened at $67.27 on Friday. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $67.07 and a twelve month high of $83.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.39.

About Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.