Sanctuary Advisors LLC Invests $262,000 in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 5,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure by 221.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 87,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,819,000 after buying an additional 60,538 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 149,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,023,000 after purchasing an additional 36,183 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,527,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,880,000 after purchasing an additional 169,892 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure in the third quarter valued at $668,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 240.5% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 41,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after buying an additional 29,363 shares during the period. 70.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BIPC stock opened at $38.20 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.85. The company has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.45. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a 1-year low of $28.47 and a 1-year high of $45.29.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is 112.50%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

