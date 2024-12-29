1,147 Shares in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) Purchased by Sanctuary Advisors LLC

Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSGS. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Madison Square Garden Sports by 326.5% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the 3rd quarter valued at $119,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports by 271.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports in the 2nd quarter worth about $132,000. Institutional investors own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Macquarie increased their target price on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th.

Madison Square Garden Sports Price Performance

Shares of MSGS stock opened at $221.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.98 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $225.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $209.56. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a 1 year low of $176.27 and a 1 year high of $237.99.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.55. Madison Square Garden Sports had a negative return on equity of 23.81% and a net margin of 6.75%. The company had revenue of $53.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.79) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

About Madison Square Garden Sports

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company in the United States. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets that consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League. Its other professional franchises include development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League.

