Sanctuary Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC reduced its position in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Free Report) by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,335 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KRC. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 126.5% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Kilroy Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Kilroy Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Kilroy Realty by 33.6% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Kilroy Realty by 113.6% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. 94.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KRC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Heidi Rena Roth sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total transaction of $507,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,122,921.08. This represents a 19.29 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

Kilroy Realty Stock Performance

NYSE:KRC opened at $41.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.60 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.26. Kilroy Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.71 and a fifty-two week high of $43.78. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.60). Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 3.53% and a net margin of 17.78%. The firm had revenue of $289.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.77 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

Kilroy Realty Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is currently 129.34%.

About Kilroy Realty

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, Kilroy) is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, Greater Seattle and Austin. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

Featured Articles

