Sanctuary Advisors LLC Sells 19,491 Shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC lowered its stake in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI – Free Report) by 46.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,491 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FTRI. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $195,000. Waterfront Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF in the second quarter valued at about $201,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 7.6% during the third quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 15,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF during the third quarter worth about $260,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $451,000.

NASDAQ:FTRI opened at $11.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $119.50 million, a P/E ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.94. First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF has a twelve month low of $11.79 and a twelve month high of $14.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.11.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.1047 per share. This is a boost from First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th.

First Trust ISE Global Copper Index Fund is an exchange traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Global Copper Index. The ISE Global Copper Index is designed to provide the investors interested in tracking public companies, which are active in the copper mining industry based on analysis of revenue derived from the sale of copper.

