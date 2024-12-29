6,955 Shares in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) Acquired by Sanctuary Advisors LLC

Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 148.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 87,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,228,000 after purchasing an additional 52,619 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in LTC Properties by 6.9% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 229,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,408,000 after buying an additional 14,778 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in LTC Properties by 4.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 754,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,683,000 after buying an additional 30,422 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LTC Properties during the third quarter worth approximately $679,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 312.3% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 332,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,187,000 after acquiring an additional 251,609 shares during the last quarter. 69.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LTC Properties Price Performance

LTC opened at $34.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 11.60 and a quick ratio of 11.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.34. LTC Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $30.30 and a one year high of $39.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.91.

LTC Properties Dividend Announcement

LTC Properties ( NYSE:LTC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.05). LTC Properties had a net margin of 48.77% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The firm had revenue of $55.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.45 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LTC Properties, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of LTC Properties in a report on Friday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $37.00 target price (up from $36.00) on shares of LTC Properties in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st.

Insider Transactions at LTC Properties

In other LTC Properties news, insider Clint B. Malin sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total value of $232,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 158,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,145,168.75. This represents a 3.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David L. Gruber bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.16 per share, with a total value of $111,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,534.56. This trade represents a 16.20 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About LTC Properties

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC's investment portfolio includes 201 properties in 26 states with 29 operating partners.

