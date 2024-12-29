Sanctuary Advisors LLC Makes New $267,000 Investment in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Chris Bulman Inc bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter valued at $115,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 6,511.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 47.6% in the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 4,871.5% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,362,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334,684 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA XSLV opened at $47.28 on Friday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $41.40 and a 12-month high of $51.77. The company has a market cap of $363.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.29.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (XSLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 120 least volatile securities from the S&P 600. XSLV was launched on Feb 15, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

