Sanctuary Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Free Report) by 82.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,049 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 18,883 shares during the quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sanmina were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Sanmina by 64.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 73,938 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,061,000 after acquiring an additional 29,028 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sanmina by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,515,128 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $103,727,000 after purchasing an additional 35,622 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Sanmina by 296.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 92,863 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,358,000 after purchasing an additional 69,431 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sanmina during the third quarter valued at about $2,224,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sanmina by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,692 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,298,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

Sanmina Trading Down 2.0 %

SANM stock opened at $76.64 on Friday. Sanmina Co. has a twelve month low of $48.83 and a twelve month high of $86.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sanmina ( NASDAQ:SANM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The electronics maker reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Sanmina had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 10.47%. Sanmina’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sanmina Co. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

SANM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Sanmina from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th.

About Sanmina

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

