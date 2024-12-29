Sanctuary Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 46,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,810,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,880,000 after acquiring an additional 501,291 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Uranium Energy by 20.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 9,133 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 16.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 67,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 9,787 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 64.8% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,785,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,741,000 after buying an additional 1,095,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Uranium Energy by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,511,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,103,000 after acquiring an additional 886,445 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.28% of the company’s stock.

Uranium Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:UEC opened at $7.01 on Friday. Uranium Energy Corp. has a 52 week low of $4.06 and a 52 week high of $8.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.42 and a beta of 1.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Uranium Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:UEC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Uranium Energy Corp. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UEC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.25 price objective (up from $9.75) on shares of Uranium Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Uranium Energy from $10.25 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th.

Uranium Energy Profile

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Dalton Pass and C de Baca project located in New Mexico; Roughrider, Shea Creek, Christie Lake, Horseshoe-Raven, Hidden Bay, Diabase, West Bear, JCU, and other project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

