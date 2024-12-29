Sanctuary Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in VanEck Morningstar ESG Moat ETF (BATS:MOTE)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in VanEck Morningstar ESG Moat ETF (BATS:MOTE – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,734 shares during the quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar ESG Moat ETF were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

VanEck Morningstar ESG Moat ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

MOTE stock opened at $28.48 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.26 and its 200-day moving average is $28.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.12 million, a P/E ratio of 27.01 and a beta of 1.00.

VanEck Morningstar ESG Moat ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.2667 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

VanEck Morningstar ESG Moat ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Morningstar ESG Moat ETF (MOTE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US stocks perceived to have high fair value, sustainable competitive advantage, positive momentum, and excellent ESG ratings. MOTE was launched on Oct 5, 2021 and is managed by VanEck.

