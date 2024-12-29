10,261 Shares in American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR) Bought by Sanctuary Advisors LLC

Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 10,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in American Healthcare REIT during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in American Healthcare REIT in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in American Healthcare REIT in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of American Healthcare REIT during the third quarter worth about $45,000. 16.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Healthcare REIT alerts:

American Healthcare REIT Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of American Healthcare REIT stock opened at $28.48 on Friday. American Healthcare REIT, Inc. has a one year low of $12.63 and a one year high of $29.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.36. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion and a P/E ratio of -59.33.

American Healthcare REIT Dividend Announcement

American Healthcare REIT ( NYSE:AHR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.35). American Healthcare REIT had a negative return on equity of 1.87% and a negative net margin of 1.84%. The business had revenue of $523.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.26 million. American Healthcare REIT’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that American Healthcare REIT, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. American Healthcare REIT’s payout ratio is currently -208.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AHR. Truist Financial boosted their target price on American Healthcare REIT from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on American Healthcare REIT from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $16.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Colliers Securities upgraded shares of American Healthcare REIT from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.13.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on American Healthcare REIT

About American Healthcare REIT

(Free Report)

Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Healthcare REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Healthcare REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.