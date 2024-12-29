Sanctuary Advisors LLC Has $289,000 Stock Holdings in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its position in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Free Report) by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,467 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 212 shares during the quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TT International Asset Management LTD bought a new stake in Credicorp during the third quarter worth about $25,081,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Credicorp by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 218,733 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,584,000 after acquiring an additional 6,988 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Credicorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,794,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Credicorp by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 8,106 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 2.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,123,023 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $207,235,000 after buying an additional 21,943 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

BAP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $209.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Credicorp from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Credicorp from $200.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th.

NYSE:BAP opened at $181.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Credicorp Ltd. has a 12-month low of $144.22 and a 12-month high of $200.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.13.

Credicorp Ltd. provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Equity Management segments. The Universal Banking segment grants various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities; and various deposits and current accounts.

