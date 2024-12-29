Sanctuary Advisors LLC Has $272,000 Stock Holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC decreased its position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Free Report) by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,488 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in FOX were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FOX. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in FOX by 9.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 178,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,710,000 after acquiring an additional 16,084 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in FOX by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 20,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares in the last quarter. Regal Partners Ltd bought a new position in FOX in the second quarter valued at approximately $16,398,000. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of FOX by 9.7% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 279,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,961,000 after buying an additional 24,752 shares during the period. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FOX during the second quarter worth $1,684,000. Institutional investors own 26.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at FOX

In other news, COO John Nallen sold 182,481 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total value of $7,979,894.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 249,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,907,311.52. This represents a 42.25 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total transaction of $4,205,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,258,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,935,147.10. The trade was a 7.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,053,505 shares of company stock worth $47,705,970. Insiders own 23.06% of the company’s stock.

FOX Price Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NASDAQ FOX opened at $46.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.11 and its 200-day moving average is $38.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $21.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.83. Fox Co. has a 12-month low of $25.82 and a 12-month high of $47.80.

FOX has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays raised shares of FOX to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Seaport Res Ptn cut FOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th.

About FOX

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through four segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, Credible, and The FOX Studio Lot. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

