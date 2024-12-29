Sanctuary Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC lowered its position in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 982 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,007,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 1,294.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 241,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,368,000 after acquiring an additional 224,263 shares during the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 33.9% during the third quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 653,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,104,000 after acquiring an additional 165,394 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund in the third quarter worth $675,000. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its stake in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 208,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 46,451 shares during the period.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE ISD opened at $13.74 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.91 and its 200-day moving average is $13.64. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $12.20 and a one year high of $14.43.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Dividend Announcement

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.105 dividend. This represents a yield of 8.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Prudential Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by Prudential Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed income instruments that are rated below investment grade (Ba1 or lower by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services).

