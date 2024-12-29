State Street Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX)

State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 983,305 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,279 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Nano-X Imaging were worth $5,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Nano-X Imaging in the third quarter valued at about $88,000. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nano-X Imaging in the 3rd quarter worth $124,000. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Nano-X Imaging by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 252,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 12,408 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nano-X Imaging during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Tempus Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in Nano-X Imaging by 3.6% during the third quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 121,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 4,230 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.49% of the company’s stock.
Nano-X Imaging Price Performance
NASDAQ:NNOX opened at $7.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $438.54 million, a PE ratio of -8.93 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.47 and a 200 day moving average of $6.78. Nano-X Imaging Ltd. has a 1-year low of $5.26 and a 1-year high of $14.28.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Nano-X Imaging
About Nano-X Imaging
Nano-X Imaging Ltd. develops a commercial-grade tomographic imaging device with a digital X-ray source. The company provides teleradiology services and develops artificial intelligence applications to be used in real-world medical imaging applications. Its X-ray source is based on a digital micro-electro-mechanical systems semiconductor cathode.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Nano-X Imaging
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Buffett Takes the Bait; Berkshire Buys More Oxy in December
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Top 3 ETFs to Hedge Against Inflation in 2025
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- These 3 Chip Stock Kings Are Still Buys for 2025
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NNOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Nano-X Imaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nano-X Imaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.