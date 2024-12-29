State Street Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX)

State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 983,305 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,279 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Nano-X Imaging were worth $5,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Nano-X Imaging in the third quarter valued at about $88,000. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nano-X Imaging in the 3rd quarter worth $124,000. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Nano-X Imaging by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 252,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 12,408 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nano-X Imaging during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Tempus Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in Nano-X Imaging by 3.6% during the third quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 121,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 4,230 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NNOX opened at $7.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $438.54 million, a PE ratio of -8.93 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.47 and a 200 day moving average of $6.78. Nano-X Imaging Ltd. has a 1-year low of $5.26 and a 1-year high of $14.28.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Nano-X Imaging from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th.

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. develops a commercial-grade tomographic imaging device with a digital X-ray source. The company provides teleradiology services and develops artificial intelligence applications to be used in real-world medical imaging applications. Its X-ray source is based on a digital micro-electro-mechanical systems semiconductor cathode.

