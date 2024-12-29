State Street Corp Grows Position in Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC)

State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC – Free Report) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,926 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,805 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Willis Lease Finance were worth $5,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WLFC. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in Willis Lease Finance by 39.4% in the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 33,008 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,912,000 after buying an additional 9,326 shares during the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new position in Willis Lease Finance during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,136,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Willis Lease Finance by 173.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,990 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,421,000 after buying an additional 14,590 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Willis Lease Finance by 6.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,732 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Willis Lease Finance by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 17,663 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,628,000 after acquiring an additional 5,731 shares in the last quarter. 93.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WLFC stock opened at $201.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.62. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. Willis Lease Finance Co. has a 12-month low of $45.32 and a 12-month high of $235.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Willis Lease Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.09%.

In related news, President Brian Richard Hole sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.31, for a total transaction of $4,066,200.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 81,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,501,452.84. This trade represents a 19.77 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Scott B. Flaherty sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.19, for a total transaction of $1,000,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,005,241.45. The trade was a 6.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,500 shares of company stock worth $5,164,310 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Willis Lease Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th.

Willis Lease Finance Corporation operates as a lessor and servicer of commercial aircraft and aircraft engines worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales. The Leasing and Related Operations segment engages in acquiring and leasing commercial aircraft, aircraft engines, and other aircraft equipment, as well as the purchase and resale of commercial aircraft engines and other aircraft equipment, and other related businesses.

