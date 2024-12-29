Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by American Financial Advisors LLC

American Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,484 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 351 shares during the period. American Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 7.2% during the third quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP now owns 58,331 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $25,100,000 after buying an additional 3,934 shares during the period. Davidson Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,635 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,285,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 115,680 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $49,777,000 after purchasing an additional 7,039 shares in the last quarter. Dodds Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dodds Wealth LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tyche Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC now owns 33,675 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $14,490,000 after buying an additional 3,060 shares during the last quarter. 71.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MSFT has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Microsoft from $495.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Microsoft from $500.00 to $495.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $490.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $509.90.

Microsoft Stock Performance

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $430.53 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $366.50 and a 52 week high of $468.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $428.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $428.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $3.20 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.90.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The software giant reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.20. Microsoft had a return on equity of 34.56% and a net margin of 35.61%. The company had revenue of $65.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 12.93 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.39%.

Microsoft announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, September 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $60.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software giant to reacquire up to 1.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Microsoft news, EVP Christopher David Young sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.66, for a total value of $3,050,352.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,792,039.56. This trade represents a 6.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 25,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $417.00, for a total transaction of $10,425,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 117,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,911,598. This represents a 17.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,200 shares of company stock valued at $17,383,892. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Featured Stories

